“You are not immune”; A family warns people after they test COVID +ve following a small gathering

A small birthday party gathering leaves over a dozen members of a family in Texas as positive for coronavirus. A few members were “feeling ill,” after the gathering. Then the family members decided to get tested for the coronavirus.

15 family members of all 12 attendees of the party and three additional individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. “We took every single precaution, with the exception of gathering,” Aragonez told WFFA. “We’d like to share the message that you are not immune. Your family is not immune. But by staying at home, you can prevent the spread of COVID-19,” one of them told. “Please, don’t be like my family and ignore the CDC guidelines,” they said.

