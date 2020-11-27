‘Delhi Chalo’ march updates: Thousands headed to Delhi today

The Centre has suggested talks with farmers as tens of thousands of farmers move closer to Delhi to lodge their protest against the government’s three farm laws. Farmers will resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march and enter the national capital. However, police have stepped up vigil at the borders to check suspicious movements.

Yesterday night, , farmers decided to stop for the night at Panipat, around 65 km from Delhi border on the Delhi-Ambala highway, as they braved tear gas shells and water cannons to break through police barricades at several places on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Thousands of farmers had been staging sit-in protests ahead of the Dabwali barrier between Punjab’s Bathinda and Haryana’s Sirsa districts and at Khanauri border in Sangrur district, awaiting the decision by their leaders to move towards Delhi. While activists of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions had been camping on the border at Khanauri and Moonak, respectively, since Wednesday evening, other farmer unions changed their plans and decided to head for Delhi from other entry points, like Shambhu.

Angry farmers threw stones at security forces deployed to control the crowd at the Shambhu border. They were later joined by thousands of their counterparts from Haryana. As they reached Kurukshetra district, the local farmers joined them.