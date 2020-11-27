Trinamool Congress MLA resigns from party, joins BJP

West Bengal; Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami left the ruling party and entered the BJP on Friday, stating that he glanced forward to a “new political era” in the state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream. He joined BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and expressed his determination as a “crusade against immoral and incorrect happenings” in the State, particularly against “injustice” in north Bengal.

The MLA from Cooch, who was associated with Trinamool Congress for nearly 22 years, resigned from the party, saying he can no longer be positioned up with the disgrace being shown to him. In a day of lapses for the Trinamool, its senior leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as Minister earlier. The State presided for the Assembly polls in 2021. The BJP expects to finish Ms. Banerjee’s 10-year-old rule in the State, while the Trinamool has been creating a persistent request to maintain power in the State where the BJP has arisen as a powerful force and its main opponent.

Mr. Goswami reached in Delhi with BJP MP Nisith Pramanik on Friday morning.“I was humiliated time and again. Despite notifying the party about it, it did nothing to preach my anguish. It appears the administration has lost command over the party. It was not conceivable for me to persist with this discomfiture. So I quit from the primary membership of the party,” he told.