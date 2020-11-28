“If you have to achieve something! Don’t just dream of it, work for it,” says Zubin Choudhary

“If you have to achieve something! Don’t just dream of it, work for it”. The only words that Zubin Choudhary has to say after his dream come true.

Zubin Choudhary is also a professionally qualified Chartered Accountant. He was always sharp and devoted towards his passion, which ultimately fixed his foundation as an artist. Zubin was hailed from a small town and he began his career as a model. His debut album ‘Nazar’ made his fans mad about his singing and his endearing looks.

He said, “I don’t have any industry background or any Godfather behind me. My journey from a small-town boy to an artist working in the Showbiz industry though has been quite exciting but the struggle is still on.”

Songs get stuck in our head like a symphony, never ending and as delightful as the first time you heard it. This aspect of music was something that attracted Zubin to set up his career as a singer in the Entertainment world.