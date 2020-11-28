State government ordered geologists to investigate about ‘sparkling stone’ discovered in Nagaland

Following various social media posts claiming precious minerals being found in Mon district in Nagaland, the state government has asked geologists to investigate the issue.

News of diamonds being found in the area has gone viral in various social media with photographs of small pieces of crystal stone supposed to be precious stone and video clips showing villagers digging land in search of diamonds. Tongyei Angh, chairman of Wanching village, said, “The farmer who found the stone sparked off an excitement among the villagers when he told the tale of his discovery. That it may not be a diamond became apparent when used a hammer and it broke into pieces easily.”

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K said, “People started digging all over as four-five more such stones were found. Although coal is found in the area, the chances of these stones being diamond are remote since the stones were found too close to the surface.”