Covid -19 infected woman gives birth to baby with ‘antibodies against the virus’ !!!

A woman, who is a native of Singapore who was contaminated with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, proposing a fresh indication as to whether the disease can be transmitted from mother to child.

The baby was born without COVID-19 but with the virus antibodies, the media reported, “My doctor suspects I have transferred my COVID-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy,” Celine Ng-Chan told the media.Ng-Chan had been mildly sick from the infection and was discharged from hospital after two-and-a-half weeks.

Ng-Chan and the National University Hospital, where she gave birth, did not instantly reply to the remark. The World Health Organisation stated that it is not yet understood whether a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can transmit the virus to her baby during pregnancy or delivery. The active virus has not seen in samples of fluid around the baby in the womb or breast milk.

Doctors in China have declared the detection and decline over time of COVID-19 antibodies in babies born to women with the coronavirus disease, according to an article broadcasted in October in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. Transmission of the new coronavirus from mothers to newborns is rare, doctors from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center reported in October in JAMA Pediatrics.