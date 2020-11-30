DDC election; Mehbooba Mufti says elections are not a solution to Kashmir issue

PDP expresses displeasure over peaceful completion of voting for first phase of local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has said that elections will not solve the Kashmir issue. Mehbooba also took a dig at the Centre and the BJP, saying Kashmir would not be resolved without reviving Article 370.

The peaceful completion of the first poll after the abrogation of Article 370 was a setback for the parties including the PDP. Though Gupkar formed an alliance with the National Conference ahead of the elections, the people gave them a cold response, including in the campaign. Just before the vote, Mehbooba had tried to create law and order problems by saying that she was under house arrest. But the Kashmir police denied the matter and explained that mehbooba’s journey to Pulwama was only banned. Mehbooba was planning to go to Pulwama in connection with the NIA’s arrest of PDP youth leader Waheed Para from Pulwama. But the police had banned it citing security concerns.

The Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council recorded 51.76 per cent polling in the elections yesterday. Yesterday’s polling was held in 25 constituencies in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. The second phase of elections is scheduled to be held on December 1.