Property worth Rs.25 crore of mafia leader seized by police

The police had seized property worth Rs.25 crore belonging to a gangster. The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police had attached the property of Nizamuddin alias Nizam alias Munim. Nizamuddin is a key aide of western Uttar Pradesh based mafia leader Sundar Bhati .

The police had took this action Gangsters Act. The Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act, allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

“An ill-gotten land piece measuring 2.98 hectare and estimated worth Rs 25 crore of Nizamuddin has been attached by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police under the Gangsters Act. Nizamuddin is a co-accused with Sundar Bhati and has been books under the Gangsters Act. He used his mafia connection to get into scrap business and got contracts from various firms by means of threatening them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Till now the police had attached properties worth approximately Rs 69 crore belonging to various mafia and gangsters.