Punjab Chief Minister questioned COVID-19 concerns of Khattar. Read more!!!

On November 28, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh accused the Haryana Government of disrupting the farmers’ protest and stopping the demonstrators from reaching Delhi.

He reported, “This is the National Capital. Everyone has the right to go there. And farmers wanted to go to Delhi. The Central Government allowed farmers to visit Delhi and grant them permission. We had also allowed the farmers to travel to the National Capital and share their grievances. But, the Haryana government decided to become an obstacle in the path. And this is not the first time that they are doing such a thing.”

After Khattar stated that he wanted to talk to Amarinder on farmers’ issues but the Punjab chief minister was not available, the Punjab CM said, “A man who can disown his own farmers and even go so far as to call them Khalistanis instead of standing by them in this hour of crisis clearly has no moral scruples about spreading lies.”

Sombir Sangwan, Haryana Khap Pradhan and Dadri MLA said, “Khaps will gather tomorrow and proceed towards Delhi. We request the Centre to re-consider the farm laws. Everyone has a right to express themselves.” The Punjab CM then accused the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of passing the blame on the Congress government in Punjab. He stated, “Did you (Manohar Lal Khattar) come and see what’s happening in Punjab? Mind your own State. He is accusing me of orchestrating the protests. Do you have any special intelligence report that we or central agencies do not have? After how he had behaved with my fellow Punjabis, I have decided to not meet him.”