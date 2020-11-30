State government issued guidelines for reopening of schools

State government has issued new guidelines for reopening of schools. The Odisha state government has released the new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, the the Department of School and Mass Education has been authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to date of re-opening of schools under its control in respect of class 9th to 12th.

“All academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) as well as all Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31”, statement released by the Odisha government reads.

The state government has also banned large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and congregation till December 31.