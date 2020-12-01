Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead and 15 injured

At least two people have been killed, and 15 others seriously injured, after a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier. A 51-year-old man is currently in custody being questioned by officers in relation to the crash. “We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area,” German police tweeted on Tuesday, shortly after the incident took place.

“We have a driver who ran amok in the city. We have two dead that we are certain of and up to 15 injured, some of them with the most severe injuries,” Wolfram Leibe, city’s mayor, told. Mr Leibe told the conference he had “just walked through the city centre and it was horrible”. No details have yet been made available on the cause of the crash. Police for the state of Rhineland-Palatinate urged members of the public to avoid spreading misinformation about the incident. “Please do not spread speculation. Reliable information can be obtained from the staff of @PolizeiTrier,” the department tweeted.

