Missing Instagram influencer found dead on side of the road

A 26-year-old woman well-known as an Instagram influencer in the Houston area was found dead after she was reported missing last Friday. Alexis Sharkey’s body was found behind bushes near Interstate 10 in Houston. Her body was found naked by a public works employee. The body had no visible injuries and was likely left in the bushes overnight. Sharkey has more than 23,000 followers on Instagram.

Her profile features a collection of glamour shots, many of them advertising beauty products, clothing, and designer apparel. She left her home without her car after an argument, though it was unclear who may have been involved in the dispute. Tom Sharkey posted a photo of his wife in a wedding dress, writing, “Never seen or felt such beauty! You are my world! If my wife would have seen this she would be disappointed in your actions! You all should be ashamed of yourselves!” Tom wrote. “I have been assisting the deputies and making phone calls to fine [sic] out what happened to my wife. Next time…. stop and think! And realize! You don’t know it all!”

