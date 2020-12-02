Indian Medical Association calls for national strike

The Indian Medical Association (IMA)has has given a call for withdrawal of services in healthcare facilities across the country . The nationwide strike was called as a protest against a Central Council of Indian Medicine notification which authorizes post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgical procedures.

The IMA has asked all modern medicine doctors to withdraw non-essential and non-COVID services on December 11. The IMA has given a call for a public demonstration on December 8.The demonstrations will be held in small groups of 20 participants between 12 noon to 2 PM.

“Launching the freedom struggle of modern medicine from the forces of mixopathy, IMA has directed public demonstration activities and withdrawal of non-essential and non-COVID services on December 11, 2020, from 6 AM to 6 PM,” IMA said in a statement. “The IMA demands withdrawal of the CCIM order and dissolution of the NITI AAYOG committees for integration. IMA appeals to the government to consider the sensitivity of the medical fraternity and take appropriate steps”, it added.