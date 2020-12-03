487 mosques in Sharja will open for Friday prayers

The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs had announced the readiness of the mosques in the emirate for Friday prayers. Among the 487 mosques that have been allocated in the emirate and its affiliated cities, 327 are in Sharjah city, 92 are in the central region, and 68 in the eastern region.

The Sharjah Emergency, Disaster Management Team has issued a set of guidelines for worshippers to follow during the prayers to safeguard people against COVID-19. SDISA has also designated a number of mosques for non-Arabic speakers like Urdu, Tamil, Pashto, Malay as well as English. The official has urged worshippers to adhere to preventive measures and precautions by bringing their own prayer rugs, wearing masks inside mosques, and maintaining the mandatory 2-meter social distance.

