Farmer’s protest ; Farmers denied lunch & tea offer from government !!!

New Delhi; Farmer leaders meeting with Central Ministers at the Vigyan Bhavan rejected the government’s offer of lunch and tea, choosing to get their own food from a nearby gurdwara.

“The government said they would not negate the three laws, and there is much outrage about that and a lot of restless discussions going on in the meeting room. In that condition, how can they have the government’s food during the lunch break?” said a farmer leader on the Singhu border, whose associates are inside the Vigyan Bhavan. “So they carried lunch from gurdwara langar rather, just normal chapati and dal. A few minutes ago, during the tea break, chai was also brought in from outside,” he added.

Information within the meeting says that the government may be ready to give a documented report that the minimum support price (MSP) will persist, as it has announced in Parliament. However, farmer leaders are demanding that the three laws must be abolished, or the turmoil will not be ended.