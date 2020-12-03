‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ actor dies aged 73

Veteran actor Hugh Keays-Byrne passes away at 76. The actor, most famously known for playing the villain Immortan Joe in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Toecutter’. Director Brian Trenchard-Smith confirmed the sad news of Hugh Keays-Byrne’s demise via a Facebook post. Brian Trenchard-Smith had worked with the actor for the 1975 film ‘The Man from Hong Kong’.

RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne ? It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed my friend. pic.twitter.com/kXDhNs5jEU — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 2, 2020

Brian Trenchard-Smith wrote, “Hugh had a generous heart, offering a helping hand to people in need, or a place to stay to a homeless teenager. He cared about social justice and preserving the environment long before these issues became fashionable. His life was governed by his sense of the oneness of humanity. We will miss his example and his friendship. Vale, Hugh.” His co-actor Charlize Theron wrote on Twitter, “RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne. It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed, my friend.”

Also read: Saudi Princess passes away