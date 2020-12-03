TikTok is currently testing longer three minute videos with select users on the platform

Chinese short-video making platform TikTok is reportedly planning to allow its users longer, three-minute videos in an apparent bid to take on YouTube.

TikTok currently allows creators to upload videos up to a minute in length. Three-minute TikTok videos on TikTok feel like a miniature replica of YouTube, back when YouTube videos were shorter than 10 minutes. Twitter has begun giving some users early access to posting videos up to three minutes long. This is a high jump from the current time limit of 60 seconds. TikTok users can post longer videos from the app.

Its rival Instagram Reels has doubled the length of the videos you can upload, taking it from 15 seconds to 30 seconds. YouTube Shorts is a short-form video service that lets user create and upload a video of 15 seconds or less on YouTube.