Indian Army chief General to make a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE

Army Chief General MM Naravane is expected to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next week. This is in an aim to boost India’s defence and security ties with the two influential countries in the Gulf region. General Naravane will leave for the two-nation tour on Sunday. He will stay for two days each in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to hold talks with top military brass in both the countries. India’s ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE have witnessed a major upswing in the last 2 years. It is learnt that Saudi Arabia is keen to collaborate with India on joint production of defence equipment. Saudi Arabia is among India’s leading trading partners, and a major source of energy. India imports around 18 per cent of its crude oil requirement from the country. Saudi Arabia is also a major source of LPG for India.

