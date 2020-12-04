Man makes cat fashion makeovers….Know more!!!

The 39-year-old Indonesian man now provides outfits to pet owners trying to gown their cats in all kind of dresses from superhero outfits for figures like Thor and Superman to cosplay characters, nurse uniforms and even conventional Islamic put on.

“At first, my cousins who love cats gave me the idea to make these costumes and I thought it was weird,” mentioned Fredi. “But it turned out to be funny to see them with costumes,” he mentioned.

Risma Sandra Irawan, 31, carries her cat sporting a cosplay costume. “Its for fun only…it can relieve our stress,” mentioned Risma. However, Fredi has obtained some damaging feedback on social media from those that think about it merciless to decorate up a cat.