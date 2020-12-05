Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust reveals more details about Ram temple in Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has revealed more details about the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Trust revealed that that the ‘Grand Temple’ in Ayodhya will be constructed on 2.7 acres of land. Other facilities for devotees and tourists will be made in over 67 acres of land.

The temple will be an eco-friendly one. The temple town will be constructed as eco-friendly. The Trust will develop greenery around the temple for providing a cleaner environment. The temple complex will also have the country’s first planetary constellation – Nakshatra Vatika.

Also Read: State government renames a railway station

The trust had earlier sought suggestions from people and architects on how to develop the temple town complex in Ayodhya. Till now around 450 suggestions has been received.