Again attack; The man who left CPM and joined the BJP was beaten

The BJP worker was cut off on his way home from the party office. The attack was on Anil Kumar, who had left CPM and joined the BJP. The incident took place in Varkala Chemmaruti Panchayat. Anil Kumar, 47, was the first activist of the CPM.

Anil Kumar was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with a head injury. Baiju, a friend who was with Anil, was also attacked. The BJP alleged that Anil Kumar was beaten and injured by a group led by DYFI leader Shaji Sukunan. The BJP will stage a protest demonstration at 5 pm today.