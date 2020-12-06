Farmers Protest Update: The peasants’ anger was observed in the discussion as they keep silence

The next meeting of the Centre with farmers is on December 9. Yesterday’s discussion was also broken up without a decision.

Even as the farmers’ agitation enters its 10th day, the agitation along the Delhi border is no less than a movement. Farmers from various states are floating to the Sikh border to support the protesters. Kisan Panchayat said that if the strike failed, it would march from Jaipur to Delhi via NH-8. They also warn that Parliament will be surrounded by.

Farmers from Madhya Pradesh block Delhi-Agra national highway. Food shortages in the national capital were intensified as the chilla border, apart from the Sikh, Tikri, Ghazipur borders, was completely paralyzed by the farmers’ protests. Meanwhile, the center has deployed 10 company paramilitary personnel on the borders amid storming strength.