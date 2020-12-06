Legislative Council Poll: BJP wins six seats

The ruling party, BJP has won six seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Samajwadi Party has won 3 seats. Independent candidates won 2 seats.

The elections for 11 11 Legislative Council seats – 5 Graduate and 6 Teachers constituency held on December 1 . BJP has first time contested the Teachers’ constituency poll on its party symbol.

3 seats of graduate constituency have been won by BJP and two by Samajwadi Party. BJP candidates Avnish Kumar Singh won from Lucknow. Other two BJP candidates, Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh ‘Guruji’ won from Agra and Dinesh Kumar Goyal won from Meerut graduate seat.

Ashutosh Sinha of Samajwadi Party won the Varanasi seat and Dr Man Singh Yadav also from Samajwadi Party won Allahabad- Jhansi graduate seat.

The results of of 6 division teacher’s seats of Legislative Council have already been declared. Out of these 6 seats, of teachers constituency BJP won three, Samajwadi party won one seat and two seats were taken by independent candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council had a total 100 members. SP has 52 MLCs, followed by BJP which has 19. BSP has 8 MLCs, Congress has 2, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Shiksha Dal have 1 each. There are three independents and 14 seats are vacant