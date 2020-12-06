PCR test result can be fetched online in this gulf country

The results of PCR test can be fetched online in Oman. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Oman. As per this new announcement the results of the PCR test can be now fetched online. The test results can be downloaded either by giving passport details or ID card details and date of birth.

The results of PCR tests conducted at Muscat and Salalah airports, drive through centres at Muscat and Salalah airports, Al-Dara Border crossing (Musandam), Medical fitness centers (Sohar, Musandam, Dibba, Nizwa and Rusayl are provided online.

Also Read: 634 recoveries reported in UAE

The residents can visit the covid19.emushrif.om for this. A fees of 6 Omani Riyals will be charged. The Ministry of Health said the certificate contains a digital stamp and a QR code for authentication and verification of the validity of personal data.