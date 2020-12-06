State road transport corporation suspends bus service

A public sector transporting company in the country has decided to suspend bus services. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to temporarily suspend all its bus services to New Delhi. The bus service from Agra to New Delhi has been suspended.

The bus services were suspended due to the ongoing protest by farmers. The bus services will resume once the protest ends. UPSRTC had cancelled all pre-bookings of AC buses to New Delhi. UPSRTC will refund the fare.

Also Read: Farmers Protest Updates: The protesting farmers have agreed to the sixth round of talks

“We do not want the passengers to be affected as the main routes along with the alternate ones to Delhi have been blocked”, said UPSRTC regional manager Manoj Kumar.

The UPSRTC had been operating at least 60 buses daily to and from from Agra to Delhi.