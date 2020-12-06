Telangana will provide a blueprint for its future strategy to wrest power in the state

The BJP recently wrested the Dubbaka assembly seat in Telangana from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti in a bypoll. The TRS had won this seat in the 2018 Telangana election with a huge margin.

While providing a possible blueprint for its future strategy to wrest power in the state, the resonating show of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the just-finished Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections has come as a big morale booster for party leaders and cadre in Telangana. BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Our next goal is to conquer Telangana and we shall begin our efforts in the right earnest.”

Sanjay Bandi, president of the state unit of the party, said, “The TRS government went for elections very early, not giving us much time to even select the right candidates. Otherwise, we would have got an absolute majority and might have even touched the 100-seat mark.” A TRS leader said, “If you look at the wards won by the BJP, majority of them are in the areas that suffered heavily during the recent heavy rains and floods, like Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Gaddiannaram, Nagole, Moosarambagh, Amberpet, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Kavadiguda, Gandhinagar and Mylardevpalli.”