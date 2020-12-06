“ Union government has been forced to bow down and concede to demands of farmers”: Congress

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury has said that the union government has forced to bow down concede to demands of farmers. The Congress MP from West Bengal has said that the farmers has have made Centre concede to their demands.

“When Congress opposed anti-farmers bills, the ruling party accused us of undermining the interest of farmers… Now the same government has been forced to bow down & concede to demands of farmers in a very reluctant manner”, said Adhir Ranjan Choudhury.

The farmers’ were protesting against the newly passed farm bills by the Indian Parliament. The farmers’ unions are demanding that the Centre withdraw the three bills – Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.