Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan passed away at the age of 83

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, 84, breathed his last on Sunday. He passed away due to cardiac arrest. The veteran actor is known for his work in Hindi as well as Marathi films. He was rushed to a private hospital after having trouble breathing. The veteran actor had already suffered a heart attack in March this year. Ravi Patwardhan, whose career in the entertainment industry spanned about four decades.

“He passed away due to a massive heart attack last night around 9-9.30 pm. He had some breathing issues and had a seizure at home so we rushed him immediately to the hospital. He stopped responding and within half-an-hour, we lost him,” Niranjan Patwardhan, his elder son told. Ravi starred in around 150 plays and more than 200 Hindi as well as Marathi films. He is remembered for his roles in films like ‘Tejab’, ‘Ankush’, ‘Jhanjaar’, ‘Bond’ and ‘Yeshwan’, ‘Umbartha’ (Marathi), and ‘Jyotiba Phule’ (Marathi) to name a few. The veteran actor was last seen in a Marathi serial ‘Aggabai Sasubai’.

