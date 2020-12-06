Virus Updates in India: Tally reached 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases in a single day

India reported 36,011 new coronavirus cases today with the country’s tally reached 96,44,222. The toll increased to 1,40,182 with 482 more deaths. The number of active cases stood at 4,03,248 while more than 91 lakh people have recovered from the disease in the country so far.

PM Modi said, “As soon as scientists give a green signal, the vaccination process will begin in India.” Yesterday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 67-year-old leader has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala. Vij, who is also the state’s Health Minister, was one of the participants in the phase three trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine.

In a statement, IANS said, “The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken.”