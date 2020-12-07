“I gave him the kidney and bought the iPhone”; But what happened?

Young people are ready to make any compromise suppressing the dream of an iPhone of their own.

The young man sold his kidney to get his iPhone. The events in China years ago have now made headlines. Nine years ago, a 17-year-old man sold his kidney and acquired his iPhone. But then the young man’s life was not so comfortable. The incident took place in 2011. But Wang Shangu sold his kidney to buy two Apple devices. I bought the iPhone 4 and iPad 2. For this, he entered into a contract with the organ dealer through an online chat room. I agreed to sell the kidney for 20,000 yuan.

Wang Shanku was assured by the hospital that selling a kidney would not cause any problems. But the wounds of the young man who had been part of the operation did not heal completely. And they became infected. And then the second kidney function was affected. I couldn’t have a day without dialysis. Wang later confessed to his mother that he had undergone surgery. The police had arrested nine persons for organ trafficking. The young man’s family received $300,00 in compensation.