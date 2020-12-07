Indian Meteorological Department issues warning of rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of rain. The IMD regional centre at Alipore in West Bengal has issued the warning. IMD informed that some parts of North Bengal are likely to receive low pressure-induced rainfall in the next 48 hours. But South Bengal will remain dry.

“The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar may witness light rainfall. There may be snowfall in Sikkim and its adjoining areas due to the impact of the western disturbances. The temperature will drop in North Bengal districts from Tuesday. There will be no major difference in temperature in South Bengal,” said IMD.

Also Read: Scientists declared the reason for climate change in Pacific Island. Know more!!!

IMD informed that a low pressure trough has been created over eastern part of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As a result, both North and South Bengal will witness foggy mornings.