Police blocks BJP rally; uses tear gas, water canons

Police has used force to block a political rally organized by BJP. The West Bengal police used tear gas and water canons to block the rally organized by BJP in Siliguri. Police accused that the BJP activists had pelted stones at police.

The clashes between police and BJP workers took place in at least four places including Tinbatti More and Phoolbari Bazar. Several women in the rally fell ill after inhaling the tear gas. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) national president and Bangalore South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya and state BJYM president Saumitra Khan also fell ill.

The BJP has organized ‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’ on Monday in Siliguri. The march to the branch secretariat of the state government on Siliguri was called as the part of agitation programmes against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

“One of our workers, who was injured in the baton charge, died in hospital,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh .