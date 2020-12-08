Covid-19 Updates: State government to develop cold-chain vaccination centres

The state government has decided to develop cold-chain vaccination centres to store Covid-19 vaccine. The Rajasthan state government has announced this. The state government has decided to setup 2,444 cold-chain inoculation points in the state to store Covid-19 vaccine.

The state government will develop cold-chain vaccination points at selected district hospitals and community health centres. The government has also set up seven division-level and three state-level storage and distribution centres. The three state-level vaccine centres have been set up in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Also Read: 1260 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The state health minister Raghu Sharma said that at first medical service personnel from both government and private sectors besides the officials of the women and child development departments would be vaccinated.