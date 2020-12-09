BJP advances in Rajasthan, including Congress dominated areas. Read more!!!

The BJP has been in the process of winning the Rajasthan local body elections, including the BJP’s congress influence. Counting of votes for the four-phase elections is underway. The BJP has won 1835 seats when the results of 4050 seats were out.

The ruling Congress has won 1718 seats so far. The BJP has been leading in the election selection for 4371 seats in 222 Panchayat Samitis and the results of 580 of the total 636 seats in the District Council elections. The BJP won 312 seats while the Congress got 239 seats.