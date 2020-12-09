Viral: A golden monolith was found in a field of Columbia. Know more!!!

A gold monolith has appeared in rural Colombia prompting locals to ask if it is the ‘monolith that controls them all’ after similar silver structures have popped up around the world.

This is the ninth structure to crop up around the world, following the initial sighting of a monolith in Utah that resembled the one from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is similar to those which have been mysteriously appearing and disappearing in countries around the world in the last few weeks—from Romania to the U.S., to England and the Netherlands. The monolith was found in the municipality of China in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca over the weekend while another monolith was discovered at Compton Beach in the Isle of Wight.

Local media reported that there was no trace of any footprints around the base of the structure or any other clues as to how it got there. However, a community called ‘The Most Famous Artist’ founded by American artist Matty Mo has since claimed credit. While the origins of some of the monoliths remain a mystery, others are being purposely set up outside businesses to draw customers. Some people believed the first monoliths found were part of a marketing campaign or publicity stunt, while others have more far-fetched ideas of the objects being placed by aliens and stolen by the Grinch.