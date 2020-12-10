Messenger & Instagram apps not working properly for many users across the world. Know more

Facebook and Instagram apps are not working for many users across the world. Instagram users are unable to update their news feed, Facebook Messenger users are not able to send or receive any messages. With this, many consumers from different parts of the world have come forward with complaints. More than 350 people have reported issues with Instagram whereas only 280 Facebook Messenger users have reported about the chat app.

Some users in the US are also reporting interruption while using Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp on their devices. The downtime hasn’t yet been noticed by a significant number of users in India, though. As per user reports on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp aren’t accessible for many users. The details on downtime tracking site DownDetector shows that the problems are largely reported in most parts of Europe, where it has seen thousands of complaints already. Facebook has not yet provided any clarity on the downtime. However, considering its large impact in major markets, the company may release some details soon.

Also read: Wife takes a bite out of her husband’s lunch every day for a cute reason…