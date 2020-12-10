Wife takes a bite out of her husband’s lunch every day for a cute reason…

A woman from Texas, Tracy Howell, recently through her Facebook explained that she will take a bite out of her husband’s lunch every day throughout their 41-year marriage. She did this so that he knows she is there with him every day. The woman posted a photo of the nibbled bread roll in a zip-lock bag and said the bite symbolizes her having “lunch with him” while he’s at work.

Tracey wrote in the post: “Clifford and I have been married almost 41 years and I have made his lunch every working day since day one. On occasion, I would join him on the job site and have lunch with him. He made the comment once that lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love. I told him that since I couldn’t join him for lunch, I took a bite so he knew I was joining him. Soon after that, while fixing his sandwich one night, I took a bite out of it before putting it away.” Her post has gone viral with many praising the incredibly sweet gesture.

