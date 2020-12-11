Golden Retriever stuck in frozen lake rescued by Police officers..Watch!!!!

In an incident that occurred at China’s Binhe Park in Bole, a dog was rescued by the police officers from a freezing lake.

An extremely shaky 30-second video of the incident shows the dog being rescued by the police who ran towards the freezing lake. The officer can be seen dragging the dog out of the freezing water by pulling the animal by its paw. The dog was holding to the edge of the ice when the officer dragged him out of the freezing water.

After coming out of the water, the dog was shaking off his body in an attempt to dry itself. The dog’s owner was the one who called for police after the animal accidentally fell into the freezing lake.