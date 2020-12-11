Indian-American selected for NASA’s 18 astronauts for Artemis Moon mission!!!

NASA has designated the 18 astronauts, including Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari, who will prepare for its Artemis moon-landing program. Half of the team includes women and the first woman and the next man on the moon will come from this privileged class.

He was chosen by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. A colonel in the US Air Force, he was grown in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He acquired a bachelor`s degree in astronautical engineering and a master`s degree in aeronautics and astronautics. Vice President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts on Wednesday at the culmination of his final session as chairman of the National Space Council. The statement was made at Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre, under one of only three remaining Saturn V moon rockets from the 1960s and 1970s Apollo program.

???? Pilot with 2,000 hours of flight time

?? @USAirForce officer

??? NASA Astronaut Meet @Astro_Raja, an initial member of our @NASAArtemis team who will help pave the way for the next human missions on and around the Moon. pic.twitter.com/bc6ctjUL5H — NASA Aeronautics (@NASAaero) December 10, 2020

“My fellow Americans, I give you the heroes of the future who will carry us back to the moon and beyond, the Artemis generation,” Pence told.Five of the astronauts the only ones in attendance stepped onto the stage, waving and wearing masks.NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine emphasized there would be more astronauts joining the group. NASA has 47 active astronauts. The space agency is aspiring for a moon landing by 2024, although the probabilities of that ensuing are growing increasingly dark. The forthcoming change in government also counts hesitation. Half of the NASA astronauts have spaceflight understanding. Two astronauts are at the International Space Station presently: Kate Rubins and Victor Glover.

The two astronauts who completed the world’s first all-female spacewalk in 2019 cut: Christina Koch and Jessica Meir. It’s a fairly young group, with most in their 30s or 40s. The oldest is 55, the youngest 32. Only two,Joe Acaba and Stephanie Wilson flew on NASA’s old space shuttles. The other professional members on the list include Kjell Lindgren, Anne McClain,and Scott Tingle, both former space station habitants.