Mandatory ‘FASTags’ for all four-wheelers from January 1 ; Check the procedures here…

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made FASTags compulsory for all four-wheeler vehicles from January 1, 2021. FASTag is a prepaid electronic label that enables automatic lessening of toll fees and allows the vehicle to pass through the toll plaza without blocking for the cash transaction. FASTag was launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for electronic toll collection at toll plazas, to release bottlenecks and provide coherent movement of traffic and collection of user-fee as per the announced rates.

What is FASTag: FASTag is a device that operates Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for creating toll payments straight from the prepaid account linked to it. It is attached to the windscreen of your vehicle and allows you to drive through toll plazas, without experiencing the annoyance of cash transactions.

How to apply: Road users can visit any certified point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and obtain an NHAI FASTag free. NHAI FASTags can be bought from all national highway fee plazas, regional transport offices, common service centers, transport hubs, and petrol pumps, among others. FASTags are also obtainable at the branches as well as websites of banks like HDFC, ICICI, Axis, SBI, Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, etc. To search for the nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale locations, you can download the MyFASTag App, or visit www.ihmcl.com, or call 1033, which is the NH helpline number.

Documents required: You will require the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle, a passport size photograph of the vehicle owner, as well as ID and address proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, Passport, or voter ID card).