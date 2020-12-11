” The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for a long”: Governor

Jagdeep Dhankar, the West Bengal Governor has attacked the Mamata Banerjee led government over the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda. The Governor accused that the law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for a long.

The events that happened yesterday are most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric. The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths. The law and order situation in the state has been continuously worsening for a long. Dangerous game of insider, outsider going on in West Bengal,”, said Governor in a media conference.

Also Read: ‘BJP’s lotus will bloom in the coming election’: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour on Thursday. Cars of BJP national leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya was also attacked.