TIME magazine announced the “Person of the Year 2020”. Know who won the place

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named as the Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2020. The annual recognition was awarded to “the individual or group of people who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse”. This is the first time a vice president has been named as a Person of the Year. “The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic. Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we’re headed,” Time tweeted.

“Biden and Harris share a faith that empathetic governance can restore the solidarity we’ve lost. All new Presidents inherit messes from their predecessors, but Biden is the first to have to think about literally decontaminating the White House. Combatting the pandemic is only the start of the challenge, at home and abroad. There are alliances to rebuild, a stimulus package to pass, a government to staff,” Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of Time, said.

