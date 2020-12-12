103 Kg gold missing from CBI custody; HG orders probe

Chennai: The Madras High Court has intervened in a case of missing 103 kg of gold worth Rs 45 crore from CBI custody. The High Court’s order that the Tamil Nadu police should investigate the incident. However, this was a setback for the CBI. The court strongly criticized the argument of the CBI lawyer who questioned the order of the Tamil Nadu police investigation. The lawyer argued that the police investigation would tarnish the image of the CBI.

The CBI had seized 400.5 kg of gold in 2012 during a raid on the Surana Corporation office in Chennai following allegations that some officials of the Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) were colluding with Surana Corporation Limited, a gold and silver importer in Chennai. 103 kilograms were missing from that gold. The CBI claimed that the seized gold was locked in the lockers of the company and the keys to the locker were submitted to a special CBI court in Chennai. But no date regarding the gold has been mentioned in the documents.

