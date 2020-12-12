2 killed, 1 injured as tractor hits motorcycle

2 persons were killed and 1 other was injured as a tractor has hit the motorcycle they were travelling. The accident took place in Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Shakuntala and her uncle Totaram. While Shakuntala’s husband Pushpendra was injured.

All the three were returning home after attending a wedding function. While a tractor has hit their motorcycle. All three of them fell on the road. Shakuntala and Totaram died on the spot.

Police has registered a case and the investigation is on.