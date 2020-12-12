3 killed in tractor-truck collision

In a tragic incident, three persons lost their lives in a tractor-truck collision. The accident took place as a truck hit a stationary tractor-trolley . The accident occurred at around 4 am near Batura village on NH-43 between Shahdol and Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh.

As per police, the tractor-trolley broke down and was parked on the side of the road. The victims were sleeping under the trolley attached to the tractor. The deceased were identified as Jiwandas Mehra (22), Bharosa Paliha (45) and Mukesh Pav (25). The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police has registered a case against the truck driver. And the investigation to find him has been launched.