4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes

An earthquake of magnitute 4.6-magnitude strikes Iran. The earthquake hits in the early hours of Saturday morning at the UAE time 12.47am. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

National Seismic Network (NCM) through its Twitter page informed the news. A 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 00:47, 12/12/2020 “UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network,” NCM tweeted. The earthquake hits in Hormozgan, 40 kilometres south of the city of Gerash.

A 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 00:47, 12/12/2020 "UAE time" According to the NCM "National Seismic Network"

