8 injured as massive fire breaks out at a chemical plant

At least 8 injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Hyderabad. The fire broke out at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd. in Industrial Development Area in Hyderabad’s Bollaram. The cause of the fire was reported as chemical reaction.

Three fire engines were pressed into service as thick fumes were seen billowing from the factory after the mishap. The injured have been shifted to a hospital and rescue operations are going on. “A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on,” the police said. There may be a chance for some workers trapped inside the factory but there’s no official confirmation. Meanwhile, authorities have rushed fire tenders from nearby areas, including Kukatpally, Patancheru and Miyapur, to the spot.

Also read: Minister tests positive for Coronavirus