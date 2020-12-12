Artist carved portraits of PM Modi on a tree. Take a look

Odisha: An artist from Odissa has carved a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a tree in Similipal National Park, Mayurbhanj. He is known as an “Artist of Environment”. ” He carved this portrait as an request to PM Modi to take action against illegal tree cutting.

Samarendra Behera, the artist said, “Through this portrait, I want to send a request to Modiji to take note of illegal felling of trees in this forest. I am a small artist from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. I know that I cannot meet my honourable Prime Minister personally.” He again said that, “that is the reason I have drawn a portrait of him on a tree inside the jungle to thank him as well as trying to send a message to everyone to save our environment.”

