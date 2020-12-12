BJP gets 13 pramukh seats in 21 zila parishads in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party has won at least 13 pramukh seats in Jhalawar zila parishad in Rajasthan. The election results to the post of pramukh in all 21 zila parishads have been declared. And now the BJP has its pramukh in 13 zila parishads, the Congress gains 5 seats and three independent candidates have also been elected as pramukh.

Elections was held for the post of 222 panchayat samitis and 21 zila parishads. The results were announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. The election of uppradhan in 222 panchayat samitis and uppramukh in 20 zila parishads were held on Friday and their results were announced. The election of uppramukh in Jhalawar zila parishad will take place on Saturday.

