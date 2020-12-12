DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest NewsIndia

“BJP will neither get afraid nor will it bow down”: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Dec 12, 2020, 07:56 pm IST
New Delhi, Mar 11 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks as he joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in presence of BJP President JP Nadda, at Party HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has claimed that BJP will neither get afraid nor will it bow down before attacks. He said this referring to the attack against BJP national president JP Nadda in West Bengal. The BJP leader has also condemned the attack on party chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government in West Bengal should understand that the BJP will neither get afraid nor will it bow down. The way democracy is being played with in Bengal…people will give a befitting reply to the government by uprooting it,” said Scindia.  “We all have seen the videos…Large stones and sticks were used in the attack,”  Scindia added.

JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked with stones by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Thursday.

